Suva motorists advised of road closures

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 16, 2017

Update: 6:33PM MOTORISTS in Suva are being advised that Fletcher Road will be closed between Toa Street and Viria Road East and West from tonight at 9pm to 6am daily until Saturday November 18.

A statement issued by the Fiji Roads Authority stated the planned closure would allow their contractors to carry out road access works to the new Vatuwaqa Bailey Bridge abutments.

"The detour will be along Kasanji Street from the northern side and Grantham Road from the southern side," the FRA said.

"Motorists are requested to plan their travel accordingly as access is prohibited across the Vatuwaqa Bailey Bridge during this period.

"We apologise for the expected inconvenience. For further information please call FRA on 5720."








