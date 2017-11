/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji football coach Christophe Gamel. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 6:23PM VODAFONE Fiji football coach Christophe Gamel will be naming his side soon to play Estonia in the international friendly match on Sunday.

Gamel is expected to name his team tomorrow.

There is also a possibility that he could even name the side on Saturday.

The match will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.