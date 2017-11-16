Fiji Time: 9:28 PM on Thursday 16 November

North schools to access internet services

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 16, 2017

Update: 5:59PM NINE schools from Vanua Levu, north of Fiji, will be provided with easy access to internet and telecommunications services.

This after Telecom Fiji and the Office of the Prime Minister signed an agreement yesterday, which would enable rural Fijians to have access to quality infrastructure and services.

Office of the Prime Minister deputy secretary Sakeasi Waikere said based on the geographical location, the schools faced difficulty in accessing internet and telecommunications services.

"The installation of the VSAT system will provide students access to the internet to undertake research and assist them with their projects," Mr Waikere said.

"This will also contribute to the improvement of their knowledge and skills.

"The projects will assist those who are underprivileged and the needy largely targeting children."

The schools receiving the VSAT packages are Saqani High School, Napuka Secondary School, Tunuloa Catholic School, Nakobo District School from the Cakaudrove province, Namuka District School, Domonisavu Primary School, Kia District School from Macuata and Kubulau District School from the Bua province.








