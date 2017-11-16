Ra landowning units reserve land for conservation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mataqali Lau representative Jale Masibalavu (far right) with members of the USP IAS department after erecting their village signboard mapping their reserved forest and fishing grounds. Picture: MATILDA SIMMONS

Update: 5:49PM FOUR landowning clans (mataqali) in the village of Burenitu in Ra have made the decision to reserve several acres of their land and fishing ground to protect their natural resources.

The clans are Mataqali Waimaro, and mataqalis Navunidoi and Natauya.

Each of the clans, except Natauya, agreed to reserve 10 acres of their land.

Burenitu village headman Kolinio Nuve said the protection of their natural resources came at a time when villages in Ra were facing increasing developments in their province.

"We want to reserve these areas because we have lost most of our native trees like Dawa and Vesi. We want the trees and fish to thrive in our reserved areas," Mr Nuve said.

The village officially set up a signboard mapping the conservation areas in their village today.

The initiative comes under the RESCCUE Project or the Restoration of ecosystem services and adaptation to climate change.

The project is funded by the regional French Development Agency and French Global Environment Facility, in partnership with the University of the South Pacific's (USP) Institute of Applied Sciences (IAS).