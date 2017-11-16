Fiji Time: 9:28 PM on Thursday 16 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ra landowning units reserve land for conservation

MATILDA SIMMONS
Thursday, November 16, 2017

Update: 5:49PM FOUR landowning clans (mataqali) in the village of Burenitu in Ra have made the decision to reserve several acres of their land and fishing ground to protect their natural resources.

The clans are Mataqali Waimaro, and mataqalis Navunidoi and Natauya.  

Each of the clans, except Natauya, agreed to reserve 10 acres of their land.

Burenitu village headman Kolinio Nuve said the protection of their natural resources came at a time when villages in Ra were facing increasing developments in their province. 

"We want to reserve these areas because we have lost most of our native trees like Dawa and Vesi. We want the trees and fish to thrive in our reserved areas," Mr Nuve said.

The village officially set up a signboard mapping the conservation areas in their village today.

The initiative comes under the RESCCUE Project or the Restoration of ecosystem services and adaptation to climate change.

The project is funded by the regional French Development Agency and French Global Environment Facility, in partnership with the University of the South Pacific's (USP) Institute of Applied Sciences (IAS).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 55.569752.5697
GBP 0.36830.3603
EUR 0.41260.4006
NZD 0.71410.6811
AUD 0.64470.6197
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Where there's a will...
  2. Timoci opens COP23
  3. Bati boost
  4. NFP laments debt
  5. Police rule out foul play
  6. Fijian message
  7. Day off for Fiji Bati
  8. $50b development program to benefit country
  9. Motorists warned, major Suva roadworks
  10. RKSOB support for event march

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  3. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  4. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  6. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  7. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  8. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  10. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)