Inaya scoops Lautoka Muslim Primary dux award

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 16, 2017

Update: 5:36PM LAUTOKA Muslim Primary School student Inaya Adeeba Ali gave credit where it was due after she was awarded the dux of the year award during their school prize giving.

Inaya said she was very appreciative of her parents' and teachers' support and encouragement rendered to her.

Inaya scooped all major awards and scored the highest in English, Maths, Social Science, Basic Science, Healthy Living and Urdu.

She was also the outstanding student of the year and orator of the year.

"Where there is a will, there is away," Inaya said.








