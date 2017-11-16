President Konrote farewells NZ high commissioner

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Outgoing New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Mark Ramsden presents a gift to Fijian President Major-General (Ret?d) Jioji Konrote during his farewell call at Borron House in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:14PM OUTGOING New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Mark Ramsden was farewelled yesterday by President Jioji Konrote.

In receiving Mr Ramsden at the Borron House in Suva, Mr Konrote thanked and commended Mr Ramsden for his work in Fiji to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Mr Ramsden who was accompanied by his wife, Margot Szamier, will take up his next diplomatic posting as New Zealand's Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union based in Addis Ababa.

He is a career foreign service officer who was appointed New Zealand's High Commissioner to Fiji in November 2014, having acted in the role from September 2013.

He officially finishes his term in Fiji next month.