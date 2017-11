/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image (L-R) Visila Kolitapa and Anaseini Dakua at one of this year's boxing match for women in Nadi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:52PM WOMEN in the Northern Division should now be able to have more knowledge of how to defend themselves from domestic violence.

Canada Fiji Southern Boxing Promoter Simon Naushad made this comment as he encouraged women up north to take up boxing as a way to learn how to defend themselves.

"We need more women in this sport and this is a good way for women to protect them from any abuse or violence in self defence," Naushad he said.