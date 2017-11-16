Fiji Time: 9:28 PM on Thursday 16 November

18 Procera Music Awards up for grabs

VISHAAL KUMAR
Thursday, November 16, 2017

Update: 4:17PM THIS year's Procera Music Awards Nite will be expected to be bigger and better than previous years.

The annual event is going to draw the best local artists in the country.

Since its inception eight years ago, the event has attracted numerous support from people and various stakeholders in the music industry.

Procera Music managing director Mohammed Akif said about 300 people would be attending the awards event.

He said there would be 18 awards up for grabs and a lot of entertainment for members of the public to enjoy.

The event will be held at the Holiday Inn in Suva from 7.30pm to 10.30pm tomorrow.

Tickets can be purchased at any Procera Music Shop or at Holiday Inn.  

 








