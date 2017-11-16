HOTEC exhibitors urged to maximise opportunity

/ Front page / News

Fiji's acting PM and Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya meet exhibitors of Goodman and Fielder at the event. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:43PM EXHIBITORS at the 2017 HOTEC Show have been urged to use the event as an opportunity to grow the industry.

Fiji's acting Prime Minister and Minister for Industry, Trade, and Tourism Faiyaz Koya stressed this point while opening the event today at the Sheraton Fiji Resort in Nadi.

"There are also training on Human Resources, Information Technology, and Marketing which aims to add value to your existing skills and I urge you all to make full use of these sessions, whilst at the same time enjoy the fabulous program lined up throughout the next two days," Mr Koya said.

With over 40 exhibitors on show, the 14th edition of the Fiji Tourism and Hotel Association-organised annual event is the biggest since its inception.