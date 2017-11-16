Fiji Time: 9:28 PM on Thursday 16 November

Raka 7s: Blue Light banks on Fijiana national rep

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, November 16, 2017

Update: 3:31PM BLUE Light sisters will have the service of current Fijiana extended squad player Jokaveti Inona and some members of the Under 18 team that traveled to the Bahamas this year.

As they prepare for the Raka 7s tournament, the new kids on the block hope to gain exposure.

Coach Viliame Turagavou said they would be fielding a young side, mostly U18 players.

"They are part of the club's three years development program," Turagavou said.

"The team has been training after we played in the Suva Rugby Women's Competition final against Marist.

"Our club is just nine months since it was formed and has made a great achievement in producing a couple of potential future national players."

With few weeks left to the inaugural 7s tournament, Turagavou aims to improve their skills and defence.








