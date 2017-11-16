Fiji Time: 9:28 PM on Thursday 16 November

Weather watch: Wet weekend forecast

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, November 16, 2017

Update: 3:17PM A TROUGH of low pressure with associated cloud and showers remains slow moving over Fiji.

And the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi anticipates this system to affect the group until the weekend.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group - occasional showers, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over northern Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Kadavu, Lau and Lomaiviti group, the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands. 

Elsewhere, showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon or evening. 

Isolated heavy falls expected.

The weather centre has also warned that localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

For mariners, moderate to fresh northeast winds, and moderate to rough seas.








