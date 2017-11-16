FNPF urges members to attend member forums

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FNPF chief operating officer Jaoji Koroi. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 3:03PM FIJI'S sole superannuation is urging its members and pensioners to attend the Annual Member Forum in Suva and Rakiraki this week.

Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) chief operating officer Jaoji Koroi said the forum would provide the Fund's key stakeholders an opportunity to be updated on their operations and future plans.

He said it would also allow them to ask questions or highlight issues or concerns.

About 250 members and pensioners attended the Labasa Forum last Saturday and raised questions pertaining to pension amount and payments, non-distribution of payslips to members, non-payment of FNPF contributions, extension of partial withdrawal assistance to include other family members, among others.

"Labasa was our first stop for the annual member forums and we were happy with the good turn-out," Mr Koroi said in a statement.

"This is an important engagement session for the Fund because we don't just enlighten our stakeholders on our performance and plans but we also give them an opportunity to ask questions or raise their concerns directly with the executive management team that make up the panel."

The Member Forum will be held in Suva at 5pm today at the FNPF Member Services Centre, Downtown Boulevard.