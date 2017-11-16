Fiji Time: 9:28 PM on Thursday 16 November

NZ Police accepts IPCA findings

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, November 16, 2017

Update: 2:52PM LOWER Hutt, Wellington: NEW Zealand Police have accepted the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) that determined that two officers unlawfully arrested a man in Lower Hutt in 2015.

The incident occurred on December 23 back in 2015 when Police attended an address to serve a trespass notice.

Following a conversation, the incident escalated, resulting in an altercation and subsequent arrest of the man concerned. 

"New Zealand Police strive to deliver policing to the highest standards and learnings have been taken from this incident," says acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Chris Bensemann. 

"Our officers make split-second decisions every day and always aim to deescalate any incident where possible before anyone is harmed.

"The officers have received further training and constructive feedback to ensure they thoroughly understand the requirements when serving a trespass notice.

"Additionally, this incident will be used as an example in wider learning for all our officers to avoid a similar incident occurring again."

Police have since apologised to the man for the arrest and for the use of pepper spray. 

At the time, the man also complained that excessive force was used on him, however, the IPCA found that the overall force was not excessive or intended to cause him injury.

The IPCA found that he was provided with the appropriate aftercare following the use of pepper spray.








