Vodafone Fiji starts 5G pre-trials

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 16, 2017

Update: 2:43PM VODAFONE Fiji has started the Pre 5G Trials or next-generation wireless connectivity that extends and evolves to another level from the existing 4G plus network.

This was confirmed by Vodafone Fiji deputy chairperson Russell Hewitt who said the Pre 5G trialing had already begun in the developed markets and they wanted to follow suit to be on par in order to deliver the best available solutions to our customers with the latest of mobile technology.

"This demonstration is the first in the Pacific, and a huge stepping stone in technology evolution towards 5G as we eagerly await the advances that we can take advantage of when fully deployed," Mr Hewitt said.








