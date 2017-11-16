Single lane at Veisari

Update: 11:50AM MEMBERS of the public are being advised that the Queens Road at Veisari, Lami will be down to single lane today from 9am to 1pm to allow tree cutting works.
A statement by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA)
says this is because of a landslide on Tuesday.
FRA General Manager Network Operations and Maintenance
Aram Goes said some tall pine trees on the roadside embankment pose a potential
hazard therefore the FRA Contractor will be removing them for safety reasons.
He said
the FRA regrets the short term inconvenience, however, it was vital to ensure
the safety of the public.
Members of the public can contact Fiji Roads Authority
on 5720 or email info@fijiroads.org shall they have any queries.