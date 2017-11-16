Single lane at Veisari

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FRA would like to advise members of the public that the Queens Road at Veisari, Lami will be down to single lane today from 9am to 1pm to allow tree cutting works. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 11:50AM MEMBERS of the public are being advised that the Queens Road at Veisari, Lami will be down to single lane today from 9am to 1pm to allow tree cutting works.

A statement by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) says this is because of a landslide on Tuesday.

FRA General Manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes said some tall pine trees on the roadside embankment pose a potential hazard therefore the FRA Contractor will be removing them for safety reasons.

He said the FRA regrets the short term inconvenience, however, it was vital to ensure the safety of the public.

Members of the public can contact Fiji Roads Authority on 5720 or email info@fijiroads.org shall they have any queries.