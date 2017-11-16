Robbery suspects to front court

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:42AM THREE robbery suspects will appear today at the Nausori Magistrates Court for their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case in the Eastern Division.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the persistent work of Eastern Division personnel has led to the arrest of a taxi driver who with two others had allegedly hired a taxi from Nabua.

"The alleged incident took place last month, and when the three arrived at their destination in Navuso, they had assaulted and robbed the taxi driver of assorted items," Ms Naisoro said.

"While the search continues for the other two men, the accused who investigators managed to gather information of his alleged involvement has since been charged with one count of aggravated robbery," she said.