Fiji Time: 1:11 PM on Thursday 16 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Robbery suspects to front court

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 16, 2017

Update: 11:42AM THREE robbery suspects will appear today at the Nausori Magistrates Court for their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case in the Eastern Division.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the persistent work of Eastern Division personnel has led to the arrest of a taxi driver who with two others had allegedly hired a taxi from Nabua.

"The alleged incident took place last month, and when the three arrived at their destination in Navuso, they had assaulted and robbed the taxi driver of assorted items," Ms Naisoro said.

"While the search continues for the other two men, the accused who investigators managed to gather information of his alleged involvement has since been charged with one count of aggravated robbery," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 55.569752.5697
GBP 0.36830.3603
EUR 0.41260.4006
NZD 0.71410.6811
AUD 0.64470.6197
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Where there's a will...
  2. Timoci opens COP23
  3. NFP laments debt
  4. Police rule out foul play
  5. Fijian message
  6. $50b development program to benefit country
  7. Bati boost
  8. Motorists warned, major Suva roadworks
  9. RKSOB support for event march
  10. Resilience core of Fiji's plan

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  3. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  4. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  6. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  7. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  8. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  9. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  10. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)