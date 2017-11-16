Annual public forum on good governance

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:23AM A FORUM aimed to enlighten and create awareness on the ethos of good governance and advocate for a robust and active citizenry will be held this evening the University of the South Pacific (USP) Japan ICT Center, Laucala Campus, Suva.

The forum which is hosted by the USP School of Economics in partnership with Citizens� Constitutional Forum (CCF) and Fiji Women�s Rights Movement (FWRM) will be based on the theme: Good Governance: What and for Whom?

It will comprise of a panel discussion where the four panellists, the Turaga na Roko Tui Bau Ratu Timoci Taniela, General secretary for the National Council of Women Fiji Fay Volatabu, Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde and USP academic Dr Neelesh Gounder, will deliberate on different perspectives on the topic and its relevance to national context.

The forum will begin at 6pm and end at 8pm.