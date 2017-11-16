Fiji Time: 1:11 PM on Thursday 16 November

Workshop focus on developing import substitution

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Thursday, November 16, 2017

Update: 11:11AM A TWO-DAY workshop focused on developing import substitution of fruit and vegetables, exports and addressing market opportunities will be held in Nadi next week.

The workshop is organised by the Improving Key Services to Agriculture (IKSA) project, implemented by the Pacific Community (SPC) and funded by the European Union (EU).

Participants will discuss the selection of produce and ingredients, particularly in terms of menu design at Fiji's resorts, trading of local produce and the ability to meet the demands of resorts, as well as production models used to grow produce for timely and reliable local supply.

Local resort managers have made comment in the past about the inability of local producers to provide consistent, high-quality produce to the tourism sector.

SPC's IKSA project - which will run until June 2018 - is working closely with the Fiji Government through the Ministry of Agriculture, to strengthen research and extension services and to enhance support services to farmers in Fiji's sugarcane belt area to cushion the economic and social impacts of the restructuring of the sugar industry.  








