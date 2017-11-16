Timoci opens COP23

Update: 10:57AM TWELVE year old Tailevu student Timoci Naulusala was the toast of the COP23 in Bonn, Germany on Wednesday when his opening speech captivated world leaders at the opening of the high level segment of the annual conference.
The
Naivicula native whose speech won at a nationwide competition, received
standing ovation from world leaders he shared the stage with; UNFCC executive
secretary Patricia Espinoza, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and
United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and COP23 President,
PM Voreqe Bainimarama.
Calling
on the 'global village' to open their eyes to the impact of climate change,
Timoci told world leaders that the blaming and waiting game was over.
"Lets
not be more economic oriented, let's be more environmental oriented," he said.
"Ladies
and Gentlemen, speeches and talks won't solve the problem but walk the talk is
more effective."
Timoci
and second place winner Shalvi Shakshi are in Bonn with their mother and father
respectively, funded by UNICEF Pacific.