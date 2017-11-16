Fiji Time: 1:10 PM on Thursday 16 November

'Know what to eat'

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, November 16, 2017

WOMEN play an integral part in controlling and creating awareness on diabetes in the communities around the country.

These was the sentiment shared by the Medical Officer in-charge Diabetic Centre, Suva, Doctor Lisi Finiasi, who said this year one of the main reasons for the diabetes month was the empowerment of women in relation to health care in the country.

"If women can take care of themselves, then they can take care of their families in terms of knowing what to eat, how much to eat, what to cook and the ways of cooking," Dr Finiasi said.

She said people should note the importance of other aspects that contributed to diabetes as well in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

"Smoking, nutrition, consumption of alcohol, physical activity is important as well. But every Fijian eats. Every Fijian should know how much to eat, what type of food to put together in a meal.

"Sometimes we combine all starchy foods in a meal, which are all sugary foods. We hope that people would learn more about diabetes and stress management as well. Diabetes, tuberculosis (TB) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) are all related. "

