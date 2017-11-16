Good news for mum

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Maya Wati, 64, is seeking assistance from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

THERE is good news for a mother and her daughter in Benau, outside Labasa Town, who have been seeking assistance from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

This comes after reassurance from the ministry's permanent secretary Doctor Josefa Koroivueta that they would look into the plight of Maya Wati, 64, and her 33-year-old daughter, Nileshni Narayan.

Ms Wati has been looking after her daughter, who has been disabled since birth, and she recently shared with this newspaper her struggles to put food on the table for her daughter as she aged over the years.

A distraught Ms Wati said that at times they have had to survive on plain rice and sugar or rice and salt because they could not afford to buy food.

Ms Wati said she had not received any assistance from the ministry despite numerous visits and requests to the ministry's Labasa office.

"I have already presented my birth certificate and other documents which they needed, but still have not received anything yet," she said.

"I have a daughter who cannot walk properly and is currently receiving $50 food voucher assistance and $90 cheque from the ministry, which sometimes is not enough for both of us.

"When I could, I used to work as a housegirl doing odd jobs in homes around Labasa Town, but now I am old and I cannot work properly anymore."

Dr Koroivueta said they would work on the full details and background of the case.