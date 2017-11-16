Think of the future, says Roko Sau

/ Front page / News

The global community has been asked to not be self-centered and think of the future generation.

While speaking at a side-event in Bonn, Germany, the turaga na Roko Sau Roko, Josefa Cinavilakeba, said to be self-centered was not the way forward to saving the marine eco-system.

"Totoya has a long-established no-fishing zone closed by my forefathers for hundreds of years called the 'Daveta Tabu' or Sacred reef. This passage reef was also the first of the formally declared MPA (Marine Protected Area) in Totoya in 2011 to honour the World Oceans Day," he said.

"It is protected because my people and I declare it so and choose to protect it for our future generation. Fortunately for us we are also legally recognised to have customary rights to our fishing ground hence this MPA is informally recognised by the State.

"I firmly believe that MPAs should follow and respect the bottom up approach for our community in tandem with traditional practices."

Mr Cinavilakeba said patience was needed when an area was declared taboo.

"The establishment of a MPA is like making an investment, it comes with responsibilities and requires time and patience before its benefits can be realised.

"For my people, they now do not need to go very far for a good catch. There in an abundance of fish that now overflows to adjacent harvest areas.

"With less travel time, there is less use of petroleum fuel, less carbon footprint, more abundant food. This is a win-win-win for the ecosystem, the community and the carbon footprint of our fishing."