Council secures town

Avneel Chand
Thursday, November 16, 2017

THE Nausori Town Council is increasing safety measures of members of the public within its town boundaries as the festive season approaches.

Nausori Town Council CEO Akhtar Ali said there would be an increase in activities during the festive season.

"We anticipate more activities this month and during the festive season and every effort is towards ensuring our citizens in Nausori enjoy a safe time as they shop in town," he said.

The town council earlier this week launched the community policing post in Nausori as part of measures to increase safety for members of the public.

"The new community police post located at the new bus terminal will look after the business stakeholders and ensure public safety in the market and new bus terminal areas," Mr Ali said.

"This is a community policing program in collaboration with Nausori Town Council with the support of Vodafone Fiji.

"The next project includes installing CCTV cameras to ensure all criminal activities are reduced with more vigorous monitoring."








