Antibiotics drive

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Health Alex O'Connor (left) and dean of the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences FNU Dr William May cut the cake marking the Antibiotic Awareness Week celebrations in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

ACADEMIC institutions can play a vital role in educating members of the public on the gravity of antibiotic resistance, says Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Alex O'Connor.

Mr O'Connor called on academic institutions, at the launch of the antibiotics awareness week on Tuesday, to play an influential role as they were influential in nurturing health professionals, scientists, academics, environmentalists, and tradesmen.

"This stage of education is the best phase to instil knowledge of wellness and the proper use of antibiotics," he said.

"I would like to make a plea to all institutions present here to take the message of antimicrobial resistance into the education sector and make wellness and resistance key components of their curriculum to ensure our future professionals know what is at stake with regards to their health and the use of antibiotics."

Mr O'Connor encouraged academics to invest in research on the issue of antimicrobial resistance in Fiji so there is a fair idea on where Fiji stands and future progress.

"I wish to remind you that antibiotic resistance is important to you, your family, your community and everyone else on the planet," he said.

"We can still have our miracle medicines in the future.

"We can still have treatment for life-threatening infections in the future. We still have time before the super-bugs actually say 'checkmate' in this game of antibiotic resistance.

"Let's join hands and prevent the misuse of antibiotics."