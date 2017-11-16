Fiji Time: 1:10 PM on Thursday 16 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

SODELPA defers special meeting

Litia Cava
Thursday, November 16, 2017

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party's Special General Assembly (SGA) that was scheduled for Saturday has been deferred.

Party leader and former prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka said because of scheduling conflicts and meeting technicalities, it was necessary to make some changes.

"So the SGA will be rescheduled once the candidate selection committee has completed its work and the party is ready to announce its line-up," he said.

"We completed 86 interviews face to face and some via Skype. However, some can only be carried out when those applicants whom we couldn't interview, due to scheduling conflicts, return to Fiji."

Mr Rabuka said he was encouraged by the high calibre and range of applicants who were interviewed so far.

"It is going to be a difficult process for the committee to decide on the final line-up for 2018. I apologise sincerely to party members and ask them to be patient and await the announcement of the party's 2018 team in the near future," he said.

Party president Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu approved the recommendation for the meeting to be rescheduled.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 55.569752.5697
GBP 0.36830.3603
EUR 0.41260.4006
NZD 0.71410.6811
AUD 0.64470.6197
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Where there's a will...
  2. Timoci opens COP23
  3. NFP laments debt
  4. Police rule out foul play
  5. Fijian message
  6. $50b development program to benefit country
  7. Bati boost
  8. Motorists warned, major Suva roadworks
  9. RKSOB support for event march
  10. Resilience core of Fiji's plan

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  3. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  4. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  6. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  7. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  8. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  9. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  10. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)