SODELPA defers special meeting

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party's Special General Assembly (SGA) that was scheduled for Saturday has been deferred.

Party leader and former prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka said because of scheduling conflicts and meeting technicalities, it was necessary to make some changes.

"So the SGA will be rescheduled once the candidate selection committee has completed its work and the party is ready to announce its line-up," he said.

"We completed 86 interviews face to face and some via Skype. However, some can only be carried out when those applicants whom we couldn't interview, due to scheduling conflicts, return to Fiji."

Mr Rabuka said he was encouraged by the high calibre and range of applicants who were interviewed so far.

"It is going to be a difficult process for the committee to decide on the final line-up for 2018. I apologise sincerely to party members and ask them to be patient and await the announcement of the party's 2018 team in the near future," he said.

Party president Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu approved the recommendation for the meeting to be rescheduled.