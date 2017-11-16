Fiji Time: 1:10 PM on Thursday 16 November

Times gives $27k to FENC

Litia Cava
Thursday, November 16, 2017

THE Foundation for the Education of Needy Children (FENC) will help 135 needy children through the $27,000 gift that was raised by The Fiji Times for their Hibiscus charity chest.

FENC Fiji representative Dwain Qalovaki, who received the cheque, said it cost the organisation $200 to provide school essentials, which include two pairs of school uniforms, sandals, bag and stationery for a child.

"The contribution from The Fiji Times will assist 135 children from all around Fiji ," he said.

"This is the school essentials that we provide.

"And a portion of this as well will help us run our after school centres in Nasinu and Lautoka."

Mr Qalovaki said this year, FENC Fiji assisted 1242 boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 18.

"According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics in the 2015 to 2016 Household Income and Expenditure Survey, there are approximately 239,999 children between the ages of 5 and 19 years," he said.

"From a representative sample of 5000 households (out of 186,236 households in Fiji) an estimated 3128 children between the ages of 6 and 17 years old do not attend school due to a variety of reasons."

Mr Qalovaki said from next year, FENC Fiji aimed to assist 1600 children with school essentials, the highest number of recipients per year since its establishment in 2010.








