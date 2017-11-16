Nanny gives evidence

/ Front page / News

THE nanny for a four-year-old child who was allegedly raped by her stepfather yesterday told the High Court in Suva that she left the child at home with the accused.

She said she was also employed as a housegirl and was responsible for taking the child to attend her one-hour class every day.

While giving evidence, the woman said the day on which the alleged incident took place, the victim's stepfather was having his lunch when they reached home.

And as usual, she said she allowed the girl to have a dip in the pool before she went to finish the housework. She said after the girl's pool session, she took her to the bathroom for a bath and then dressed her and put her to bed.

The woman said she left the victim's home at 5pm and then informed the girl's stepfather that the girl was asleep.

She further told the court that the victim's mother called her at about 7.30pm and asked her if she knew that the girl's stepfather had molested her child. The woman said it was the first time for her to hear the word "molested" and she then asked the woman to explain the meaning of the word "molested".

The 33-year-old stepfather is charged with two counts of rape.

The alleged incident took place in March this year in Navua.

The trial continues before Justice Riyaz Hamza today.