Joy for home

DILKUSHA Home received more than $5700 from two organisations yesterday.

The Suva City Council and Fulton Hogan Hiways handed Dilkusha Home cheques for $2220.27 and $3500 respectively at Albert Park Pavilion in Suva.

This was part of the money raised as part of their 2017 Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Festival charity chest.

Dilkusha Home superintendent Deaconess Leba Laveti said she did not have any immediate plans on how the cheques would be utilised, but did say that sometimes the money was given to the children to buy gifts of their choice.

"Sometimes if we ha­ve money we give some to our children to spend on their gift, to buy what they like," she said.

"We never expected today will be the day that we come and receive this, but we are really thankful. The children will be so happy when I go back and I tell them of the cheque I received."

Motibhai Group handed over a $31,950 cheque to Homes of Hope, money raised by its contestant in the festival's charity chest.

Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar was the chief guest at the distribution of the charity.