Fiji Time: 1:11 PM on Thursday 16 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fijian message

Avneel Chand
Thursday, November 16, 2017

ABOUT 25,000 people are expected to see local talents perform as part of the "Fiji live to COP23: Uniting for Climate Action" event.

The two-day event started last night and will continue tonight as the Oceania Dance Group performs to send out a message to the world on climate change.

"One of our presidency's top priorities has always been to make a direct connection between the climate conference and the people of Fiji in order to impress on the global community just how urgent this issue is for us and for all Pacific Islanders," said Akini Qauqau, the cultural manager for COP23 presidency.

"We want people in Bonn and around the world to hear directly from the Pacific why we all need to unite for climate action."

Oceania Dance Group director Peter Espiritu said the two-day event had been directed in a way that would show the world about the Pacific cultures, and the present and future reality.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 55.569752.5697
GBP 0.36830.3603
EUR 0.41260.4006
NZD 0.71410.6811
AUD 0.64470.6197
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Where there's a will...
  2. Timoci opens COP23
  3. NFP laments debt
  4. Police rule out foul play
  5. Fijian message
  6. $50b development program to benefit country
  7. Bati boost
  8. Motorists warned, major Suva roadworks
  9. RKSOB support for event march
  10. Resilience core of Fiji's plan

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  3. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  4. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  6. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  7. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  8. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  9. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  10. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)