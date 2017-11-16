Fijian message

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Oceania Dance group during their rehearsals at the Oceania Dance Theatre at USP, Laucala campus in Laucala Bay, Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

ABOUT 25,000 people are expected to see local talents perform as part of the "Fiji live to COP23: Uniting for Climate Action" event.

The two-day event started last night and will continue tonight as the Oceania Dance Group performs to send out a message to the world on climate change.

"One of our presidency's top priorities has always been to make a direct connection between the climate conference and the people of Fiji in order to impress on the global community just how urgent this issue is for us and for all Pacific Islanders," said Akini Qauqau, the cultural manager for COP23 presidency.

"We want people in Bonn and around the world to hear directly from the Pacific why we all need to unite for climate action."

Oceania Dance Group director Peter Espiritu said the two-day event had been directed in a way that would show the world about the Pacific cultures, and the present and future reality.