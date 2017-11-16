Help for village women

/ Front page / News

THE Pan Pacific and Southeast Asia Women's Association (PPSEAWA) is seeking to help stay-at-home mothers become self-sufficient.

The non-government organisation has worked with several local villagers to help women start income generating projects.

PPSEAWA Fiji president Titilia Vuetaki said rural women had an advantage because they possessed land that could be used to create viable small businesses.

"A lot of what we do is aimed at reducing women's dependence on men," she said.

"A lot of the villages we go to the women have unused land beside their homes and we encourage them to plant vegetables.

"We also emphasise on health and getting them to develop healthier eating habits in their homes.

"This is also tied in to planting vegetables."

Ms Vuetaki said rural women in the Western Division had a lot more markets where they could sell their products.

"The third phase of our initiative is to set up legit businesses. We have already identified markets for the women so it's much easier for them to sell their products.

"Women in the West are more lucky because there are a lot of tourism properties that could make use of vegetables and handicrafts or whatever business they venture into."

The group has generated projects for women in Sabeto, Dratabu, Nakorocake and Natalau.