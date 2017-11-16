FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

HOW about this for innovation? Beachcomber couldn't help it but be amused by this piece from a regular contributor.

I was at the Lautoka market a few days ago and couldn't help notice vegetables labelled incorrectly, he starts.

One table had "tavioka $10 heap." But baigan was on display.

Then at another table I saw "tomatoes $2 heap", but mangoes were on display.

When I saw a third table with "gobi $3 one" but pumpkin was on display I pointed it out.

The vendor smiled and said, "It made you notice eh. Pumpkin?"

Of course I bought one piece.

Now how's that for a marketing strategy.

Well they did it on purpose to attract buyers.

Too good.