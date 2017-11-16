Motorists warned, major Suva roadworks

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority have advised motorists in Suva to plan their travel in advance to avoid delays in reaching their destinations.

FRA said in a statement that major road upgrades will be carried out in Suva as part of Suva Arterial Road Upgrade Project from today.

Some roads will be closed from today until December 15 as a result of the upgrade and motorists will have to follow detours.

FRA said in a statement that Mead Rd from Nabua roundabout up to Oneata St will be closed and motorists are advised to use Nabua Rd and Sukanaivalu Rd to access Mead Rd and Ratu Mara Rd.

Karsanji Rd from Grantham Rd roundabout will also be closed from today until December 15.

Motorists have been advised to use Namena Rd and Fletcher Rd as detour options to access Grantham Rd and Ratu Mara Rd.

"Our contractor China Railway Fifth Group will work to keep disruptions to a minimum and we ask the public for their patience during these important works," said FRA.

"Travellers along this area are advised to take this into account when finalising travel plans. We apologise for the inconvenience."

Meanwhile, FRA has also advised people to take extra precaution while driving in rainy conditions and not to drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Some roads remained closed in the Central Division when this edition went to press last night.

FRA said half road at Waidra along Baulevu Rd was closed to traffic because of a slip.

The Colata Cocoa Rd in Nayavu, Wainibuka and the second bridge on Lofou Farm Rd behind Ratu Kadavulevu School, Vugalei Cocoa Rd which is opposite Logani Village along Kings Rd, Dawakoto Rd off Buiduna Rd, Qelekuro Crossing on Dawasamu Rd in Tailevu and Naboro Cocoa Rd in Dawasamu were closed to all traffic last night.

Meanwhile, the Queens Rd highway in Veisari was open to all trafic last night.