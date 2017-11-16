Fiji Time: 1:10 PM on Thursday 16 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Motorists warned, major Suva roadworks

Litia Cava
Thursday, November 16, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority have advised motorists in Suva to plan their travel in advance to avoid delays in reaching their destinations.

FRA said in a statement that major road upgrades will be carried out in Suva as part of Suva Arterial Road Upgrade Project from today.

Some roads will be closed from today until December 15 as a result of the upgrade and motorists will have to follow detours.

FRA said in a statement that Mead Rd from Nabua roundabout up to Oneata St will be closed and motorists are advised to use Nabua Rd and Sukanaivalu Rd to access Mead Rd and Ratu Mara Rd.

Karsanji Rd from Grantham Rd roundabout will also be closed from today until December 15.

Motorists have been advised to use Namena Rd and Fletcher Rd as detour options to access Grantham Rd and Ratu Mara Rd.

"Our contractor China Railway Fifth Group will work to keep disruptions to a minimum and we ask the public for their patience during these important works," said FRA.

"Travellers along this area are advised to take this into account when finalising travel plans. We apologise for the inconvenience."

Meanwhile, FRA has also advised people to take extra precaution while driving in rainy conditions and not to drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Some roads remained closed in the Central Division when this edition went to press last night.

FRA said half road at Waidra along Baulevu Rd was closed to traffic because of a slip.

The Colata Cocoa Rd in Nayavu, Wainibuka and the second bridge on Lofou Farm Rd behind Ratu Kadavulevu School, Vugalei Cocoa Rd which is opposite Logani Village along Kings Rd, Dawakoto Rd off Buiduna Rd, Qelekuro Crossing on Dawasamu Rd in Tailevu and Naboro Cocoa Rd in Dawasamu were closed to all traffic last night.

Meanwhile, the Queens Rd highway in Veisari was open to all trafic last night.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 55.569752.5697
GBP 0.36830.3603
EUR 0.41260.4006
NZD 0.71410.6811
AUD 0.64470.6197
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Where there's a will...
  2. Timoci opens COP23
  3. NFP laments debt
  4. Police rule out foul play
  5. Fijian message
  6. $50b development program to benefit country
  7. Bati boost
  8. Motorists warned, major Suva roadworks
  9. RKSOB support for event march
  10. Resilience core of Fiji's plan

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  3. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  4. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  6. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  7. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  8. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  9. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  10. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)