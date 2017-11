/ Front page / News

Update: 7:05PM THREE people are still admitted at the Labasa Hospital after an accident along the Labasa Dreketi Highway last night.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the carrier carrying five passengers hit the 10-wheeler truck that was traveling in front of the carrier.

Two passengers on the carrier and the driver of the truck remain admitted at the hospital while the other three passengers were treated and sent home.

The incident happened near Naravuka Village minutes outside Seaqaqa.