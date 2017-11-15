Wellington motorists advised to take it easy tomorrow

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:33PM WELLINGTON, NZ: MOTORISTS in Wellington are advised that roads would be under heightened pressure from tomorrow with the planned rail strike.

As such, Police are advising all motorists to take it easy.

"There is going to be a massive increase in traffic around the wider region so we need people to be sensible in their travel tomorrow," Wellington Road Policing Manager Inspector Jan Craig said in a statement issued by NZ Police this afternoon.

"If you can, think about getting on the road early or later in the day.

"We need anyone getting behind the wheel to be patient and considerate tomorrow, accept your journey is going to take longer than normal and sit back and enjoy the ride.

"If you are on the road, we ask that you keep focused, watch your following distances and keep an extra eye out for other road users like pedestrians, cyclists, and motorbikes who may be out in force."