Hibiscus charity donates festival proceeds

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar presents a cheque to director of Homes of Hope Mark Roche. With them is Motibhai group marketing and business development manager Abraham Gomes. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 6:18PM THE $142,189.47 that was raised from Fiji's 2017 Hibiscus Charity Chest was today donated to the various organisations according to the Hibiscus Event's Group's charity list.

Minister for Environment, Local Government, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar said the Hibiscus festival was a successful event because it not only raised funds for the various organisations but it was also a great platform for advocating against climate change.

"It's very simple for some to sit in their offices and criticise some of the carnival committees when they don't realise the pain and the time the volunteers give to these festivals and carnivals," Mr Kumar said.

He acknowledged the event sponsors for their contributions that would be used for a good cause to help the communities.

The organisations that received the funding include Samabula Citizen Home, Board of Visitors for CWM, Cure Kids Fiji, Pacific Island Rainforest Foundation, Project HEAVEN, Haus of Khameleon, Fiji Scouts Association, Fiji Cancer Society, Dilkusha Children's Home, Home of Hope, FENC Fiji, Frank Hilton Organisation, Fiji Society for the Blind, Tavua Town Council - Children's Park Project, Rakiraki Cemetery, Tavua Kindergarten, Tavua Hospital Board of Visitors, Hilton Special School, Pearce Home, Dilkusha Home and Koronivia Children's Home.

The sponsors include The Fiji Times Limited, Motibhai and Company, Telecom Fiji Limited, Autocare, Cure Kids Fiji, Suva City Council, Fulton Hogan Hiways and Pacifika Tents and Supplies.

More details, including the breakdown of donations, will be in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.