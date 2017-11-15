Fiji Time: 8:28 PM on Wednesday 15 November

Play with pride, says Coach Gamel

PRAVIN NARAIN
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Update: 6:12PM VODAFONE Fiji football coach Christophe Gamel is asking fans to understand the gap between Fiji and Estonia.

The two sides will play in the international-friendly match on Sunday.

"We have to play with pride and show how Fiji soccer is improving," Gamel said.

"It's not a problem even if we lose, we should continue to apply with consistency, hard work against a hard team, the type of play and philosophy of our project, I hope that the people come with a positive mindset to support the team."

The match kicks off at 3pm on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.








