Newly-released booklet targets staying healthy

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Update: 4:52PM IN recognition of World Diabetes Day (WDD) yesterday, the Pacific Community (SPC) released a booklet titled 'Live Healthy, Stay Healthy' that addresses non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and associated risk factors.

In a statement, the SPC reiterated health findings of diabetes remaining major health issues in the Pacific region and a significant amount of work remained to be done about it.

"Diabetes remains a major health issue in the Pacific region. NCDs, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are the leading causes of death in PICTs, accounting for between 60 and 80 per cent of mortalities," it stated.

"The outlook for the Pacific is concerning as the current high prevalence of NCD risk factors is likely to lead to increased NCD burden in the future.

"As the region's principal scientific and technical organisation, SPC's Public Health Division actively provides technical support to our member countries to strengthen political leadership and multi-sectoral engagement, support policy and legislation development, and build capacity to address NCDs, including diabetes."

SPC said it was committed to working alongside their member countries and partners to strengthen in-country capacity to empower both women and men, girls and boys, to adopt healthy lifestyles, prevent and control type 2 diabetes, and improve the health and well-being of future generations.








