COP23: Resilience core of Fiji's plan

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar, Parliament Speaker Dr. Jiko Luveni, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the pavilion in Bonn, Germany. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:28PM ADAPTATION, resilience, and mitigation are not just a part of Fiji's development plans, they form the very core.

This approach will ensure that the country's 20-year development plan, which Prime Minister and COP23 President Voreqe Bainimarama say is Fiji's first ever, meets both sustainable development goals (SDGs) and Paris Agreement targets simultaneously.

Speaking at the launch of Fiji's five-year and 20-year National Development Plan at the COP23 Climate Action Zone also known as Bonn today, PM Bainimarama said global warming and the threat of climate change were fundamental factors which informed the compilation of the plan.

"This development plan provides a forward-looking vision for transforming Fiji into an even more progressive, vibrant and inclusive society. Our vision for Fiji builds on the theme of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals: 'A Universal Push to Transform our World'," the COP23 President said.

"It brings all of us in the global community together to end all forms of poverty, fight inequality, tackle climate change and leave no one behind, wherever they live on the planet. We do this through collective global action, but also - and in no small measure - through intelligent and well-managed development programs in each country."

He said the plan included public participation using an 'extensive consultation process' at more than 800 public forums all over Fiji.