Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Update: 3:53PM MISS World Fiji 2017 Nanise Rainima was placed First Runner-up to Miss Malta Michela Galea who was the winner of the Miss World talent fast track category yesterday.

Miss Rainima played the piano and sang an original piece she wrote, which was dedicated to her late paternal grandmother and cancer survivor Ema Ratadai Rainima, who lived a cancer-free life before she passed away four years ago.

Speaking from China, Miss Rainima said: "The talent this year was just amazing and I was a part of that and I'm so grateful and honoured."

"My friend and sister Michela Galea Miss Malta was superb and in my heart, I'm happy and proud of her winning talent because she was one of the first contestants I had the privilege of knowing," Miss Rainima said.

"Every single one supported one another as they performed and it didn't seem like a competition to us because we were all doing what we loved to do."

Miss Italy Conny Notarstefano was awarded the third place, Stephanie Hall of England was placed fourth while Miss Mexico Andrea Meza completed the top five in this category.

Meanwhile, tonight is the Beauty with a Purpose viewing of which Miss Fiji has been placed in the top 20.








