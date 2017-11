/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Minister for Local Government Praveen Kumar hands over gardening tools to Clean School Programme Second Place winners Swami Vivekenandan College students. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

Update: 3:46PM NADI schools that were committed to recycling and waste management this year were today handed awards for the efforts.

The secondary and primary school students and staff were part of the Clean School Programme implemented by the Nadi Town Council.

In congratulating the students, Minister for Environment, Local Government, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Bala said the program was a strong motivator for students to recycle and commit to waste management.