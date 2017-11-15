New Vanuatu envoy present credentials to Fiji President

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fijian President Jioji Konrote and First Lady Sarote with the new High Commissioner of the Republic of Vanuatu, Nikenike Vurobaravu, and his wife Rima. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:25PM NEW resident High Commissioner of the Republic of Vanuatu Nikenike Vurobaravu presented his credentials to Fiji's President Jioji Konrote yesterday following a 25-member guard of honour at the Borron House in Suva.

Mr Vurobaravu who was accompanied by his wife, Rima, attained a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Politics from the University of the South Pacific and did Post-Graduate Diplomatic Training in Australia.

In 1993, he attained a Master of Arts in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Westminster DAL, specialising in foreign policy analysis, development cooperation and management of Diplomatic Missions.

Mr Vurobaravu was also appointed the Roving Ambassador, Pacific Island Forum Secretariat (PIFS) Deputy Secretary General (Programs), Coordinator of Vanuatu Comprehensive Reform Programme (CRP) with the Asian Development Bank, and head of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-EPOC).