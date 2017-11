/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Shiri Guru Nanak graduates at their graduation in Labasa. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Update: 3:13PM ABOUT 200 parents and relatives celebrated the year's achievement of their children at the Shiri Guru Nanak Kindergarten graduation in Labasa today.

A total of 64 students graduated from the kindergarten with a certificate of completing their first year of childhood education.

The 64 pre-schoolers move on to Year One next year.