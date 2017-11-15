Murder ruled out in Labasa case

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:59PM POST mortem examination results have ruled out murder as the cause of Meli Sakia's death, whose body was found in a drain at Labasa last weekend.

Divisional Police Commander North Senior Superintendent Verani Nakauyaca said there was no evidence of Mr Sakia being murdered or assaulted.

"According to the post mortem result, he was not murdered and there was no evidence to show that he could have been assaulted," SSP Nakauyaca said.

Mr Sakia's body was found inside a drain at Vunivau in Labasa last Sunday morning.

He was last seen at a club in Labasa Town the night before.

His body was found at 6.40am.