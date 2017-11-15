Major Suva roundabouts closed for upgrading; detour options in place

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:50PM TWO major roundabouts in Suva will be closed off for about a month as the Fiji Roads Authority will be doing upgrading works as part of their Suva Arterial Road Upgrade Project (SARUP 01).

A public advisory issued by the FRA stated that the Nabua/Mead Road Roundabout and Grantham/Gaji Road Roundabout would be upgraded to concrete from November 16 to December 15.

Members of the public are advised to take heed of the following road closures: Mead Road from Nabua Roundabout up to Oneata Street; and Karsanji Road from the Grantham Roundabout.

The FRA has advised motorists to use Nabua Road and Sukunaivalu Road as detour options to access onto Mead Road and to Ratu Mara Road and to use Namena Road and Fletcher Road as detour options to access onto Grantham Road and Ratu Mara Road.

"Our contractor China Railway Fifth Group will work to keep disruptions to a minimum and we ask (members of) the public for their patience during these important works."

Travellers along this area are advised to take this notice into account when finalising travel plans.

Works are planned to begin tomorrow.