+ Enlarge this image Fiji netball rep Alesi Waqa in action during the 2017 Digicel Punjas Netball Super League in Suva last weekend. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 2:21PM THE 2017 Digicel Punjas Netball Super League will continue in its second week of competition at the National Netball Centre in Suva on Saturday.

In round three of the matches, Western Heat will play Satellite Divas while Capital Force takes on Central Swifts.

In round four of the competition, Stallion Starlets will play Western Heats and Capital Force will be tested by Satellite Divas.

Round three started at 11am and round four will begin at 3pm.