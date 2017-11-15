Women in leadership promotes campaign

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:17PM THE commitment to encourage women leaders in society has prompted the National Council of Women Fiji (NCW Fiji) to launch the 'Celebrating Women?s Role In Leadership In Fiji' campaign also coinciding with their 50th anniversary.

NCW general secretary Fay Volatabu said the campaign would highlight the need to increase women in Parliament and other leadership roles.

"NCW wants to get the people of Fiji to be aware of the role of women in the building of our society," Ms Volatabu said.

"Next year is elections, NWC Fiji, through its flagship Women in politics program, have realised that since 2014, there has only been about eight women in Parliament.

"We need more women not only in Parliament but in other leadership areas of society."

Ms Volatabu said women were more focused on the nuclear family, child rearing and the traditional roles that we have, that most of them shy away from leadership.

"When it's the husband and the wife, the husband will take prominence.

"Much as we'd like to say that we've progressed, our laws are progressing but the psyche of the Fijian people need to catch up to that."

To kick-start the campaign, NCW and its affiliates have organised the 'MARAMA NI VITI GALA NIGHT' that will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel on December 2 later this year.

Tickets for the gala night are being sold at $150 a person and are available at the My FNPF Centre in Suva each Thursday.