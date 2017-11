/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Acting Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya talks with stakeholders at the Tourism Fiji Industry Day today. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 12:44PM FIJI'S acting Prime Minister Faiyaz Koya officially opened Tourism Fiji's Industry Day at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa this morning.

He said the forum was important because it brought together all key stakeholders to discuss Tourism Fiji's achievements in 2017 and planned activities for the 2017-2018 financial year.

Mr Koya said the tourism industry remained the biggest contributor to the Fijian economy and it also employed a lot of people.