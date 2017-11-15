5.5 mag earthquake in Tonga region

Update: 12:18PM A 5.5 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred in the Tonga region this morning.
The moderate earthquake occurred at depth of 10km.
It was located at 475km Northeast from Nuku'alofa in Tonga, 538km
South from Upolu in Samoa, and 1077km East of Suva, Fiji.
The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department has
assured that this earthquake did not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji
region.
Meanwhile, the unit also recorded another seismic activity
in Tubou, Lakeba in the Lau group late last night.