Take extra precaution: FRA

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Update: 12:10PM THE heavy downpour in the past day has caused flooded crossings and land slips across the Central division causing the closure of roads in the area.

A statement by the Fiji Road Authority has advised members of the public to take extra precaution while travelling in these conditions and to not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

FRA's situation report on the road includes closed roads at Vatulili Village Access Road in Naitasiri, Colata Cocoa Road in Nayavu, Wainibuka, Lofou Farm Road which is the second bridge behind Ratu Kadavulevu School, Vugalei Cocoa Road which is opposite Logani Village along Kings Road, Dawasamu Road at the Qelekuro Crossing in Tailevu and Naboro Cocoa Road in Tailevu.

The other affected areas are the Navulokani Road, Wainadoi Road, Beqa Road, Viwawa Road and Waiyanitu in Navua and Kings Road. 

These roads are open for use however drivers have been advised to drive with caution.








