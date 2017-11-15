Police 'Know your neighbour' initiative

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Police chief operations officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 12:02PM THE Fiji Police Force will continue to advocate the need for members of the community to know each other and help keep their neighbourhoods safe through the 'Know your neighbour' initiative.

In a statement Chief of Operations, ACP Rusiate Tudravu said the 'Know your neighbour' concept is simple and can easily be adopted and they are urging everyone to think seriously about implementing the initiative in their neighbourhoods.

ACP Tudravu highlighted this based on crime trends over the last two weeks.

"We are urging home owners to adopt simple crime prevention measures to avoid becoming possible targets for criminal elements," ACP Tudravu said.

"The criminals are targeting vacant homes during the day because they are taking advantage of our society's tendency to keep to ourselves and this is reflected by the red zone areas particularly in highly gated communities," he said.

"However we do urge members of the community to take note of the following areas we have labeled as red zone areas and possible targets for criminals considering the high number of burglary cases recorded in the last two weeks."